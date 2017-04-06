When is Easter 2017? Key dates to remember

Entertainment
Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Chocolate Easter eggs made in a shop in Abidjan at the Ivory Coast taken on April 6, 2007Reuters/Thierry Gouegnon, IVORY COAST

The Easter celebration is just right around the corner.

For this year, the Christian festival that celebrates new beginnings will fall on Sunday, April 16. This means that the event will happen in just two weeks.

Unlike Christmas, which falls annually on Dec. 25, the date for the Easter celebration varies every year based on the lunar calendar since it follows the schedule of the full moon after the Spring Equinox that normally occurs on or after March 21.

Non-Christians recognize the event as a time for collecting as much chocolate eggs as they can. But for the Christian congregation, Easter is the time when the Resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion is being celebrated.

Most Christians tend to flock to their churches to attend the Easter Sunday mass. It is also the time for family and friends to enjoy a meal together, while children look for hidden chocolate eggs.

According to reports, eggs are used as a symbol of Easter since its shape resembles a tomb, while the cracked egg is used as a symbol of Jesus' empty tomb. Eating eggs during the Holy Week was also reportedly banned in the past. But during the 19th century, France and Germany began the tradition of using chocolate eggs, which was since then adapted all over the world.

Aside from the Easter egg hunts and visits to the church, the occasion is also known for long bank holidays. This means that those who will need to do their over-the-counter transactions should avoid visiting their banks during the Good Friday, which will fall on April 14, Easter Sunday itself, and on Easter Monday, which falls on April 17.

Meanwhile, store hours vary during the four-day Easter holiday, especially in the UK. According to reports, some stores might close earlier than the usual schedule or not open at all during the holiday.

On the other hand, schools and universities normally hold a two-week break in time for the Easter celebration.

