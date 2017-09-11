What to expect in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for release next month on Sept. 15. YouTube/SamsungMobile

The official release of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is not due until the end of this week, but already a ton of reviews and opinions about the so-called "phablet of the year" are circulating on the Internet. Set to be a major recall from the extreme fallout of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is in a league of its own based on its exciting new features, advanced specifications, and impressive design.

The Note 8 is highly similar with S8+ when it comes to appearance, only a bit bigger. While the S8+ boasts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, the Note 8 is fitted with a 6.3-inch screen. It also comes with an "Infinity display," meaning users can interact with the screen of the device even up to its edges, thanks to its extremely narrow bezels.

Another feature that makes the Galaxy Note 8 stand out is the S-Pen stylus, which is also the main difference between it and the Galaxy S8. The S-Pen stylus is fitted with a number of impressive features, such as the ability to turn hand-written messages into GIFs, write an express note on the screen of the phone without any app, and the "Translate" ability, where users can highlight a specific text and the S-Pen will automatically translate the text into the language preferred.

Galaxy Note 8's camera capabilities are also something to look forward to in the device, thanks to it being Samsung's first phone incorporated with a dual-lens camera. It has one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and one 12-megapixel telephoto lens, enabling users to capture images in a "bokeh" effect.

Although Samsung's newest phone model comes in four color options namely Midnight Black, orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deep Sea Blue, the U.S. will only get the first two, according to Android Authority. It is not yet announced whether what markets will get the Deep Sea Blue and Maple Gold color option, and whether the U.S. will eventually get a hold of them.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already available for pre-order at $929, and will be released on Sept. 15 in the U.S. and U.K.