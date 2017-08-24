What should go in to a church statement of faith?

From the minimal to the microscopically detailed, churches everywhere produce statements of faith for their websites. For churches on the evangelical wing especially, what a church believes is a badge of its identity, and spelling it out places it at a particular point on the theological spectrum. Many British evangelical churches are happy to adopt the one formulated by the Evangelical Alliance, reckoning – no doubt sensibly – that wiser heads than theirs have already done the maths. But others feel it's important to spell out their position on issues ranging from Creation to the End Times, with all points in between – even which version of the Bible to use.

What do churches believe, and should they put everything on their websites? Michelle Jimenez/Unsplash

Here are things to think about when crafting a church statement of faith.

1. It is a public document

If it goes on to the church's website, it will define the church and everyone who goes there. The information's available to everyone (unless it's in a secure section). So be very sure that it has the maximum possible buy-in from the congregation – and be very sure that everyone's prepared to stand by it if you're publicly challenged. If, for instance, it includes a statement saying the church is opposed to transgender or homosexuality, the congregation needs to count the cost in terms of possible negative publicity.

2. Ask yourself who it's for

A statement of faith that's too theologically dense will only alienate seekers. A website is an evangelistic enterprise and it can be a very effective one, giving people an insight into the mindset of the church before they even cross the threshhold. Laying out precisely what the congregation is supposed to believe about everything closes down the sort of openness seekers value. All too often, detailed statements of faith aren't designed to attract outsiders at all – they're meant to act as tribal badges, distinguishing our own church from the heretical one down the road.

3. Decide how important it is

If your church decides it's opposed to evolution or women in ministry or gay marriage and puts that on its website, what about church members who don't agree? Are they still welcome to play a full part in the life of the church, or are they relegated to the fringes? Do newcomers have to sign up before they can become members? And if so, what happens if they change their minds later? The trouble is that statements of faith can become idolatrous when they're so set in stone that they prevent congregations hearing God's voice. As the Pilgrim Father John Robinson said: 'The Lord hath yet more light and truth to break forth from his word.'

There are strong arguments for churches working through theological questions and coming up with a form of words that expresses their common mind. At different times in the life of the church it might be appropriate to do that. But there are also strong arguments for making public church statements of faith as simple as possible, sticking closely to the historic creeds of the Church. A fellowship of believers today holds to the faith 'once delivered to all the saints' (Jude 3). We cannot improve on that. Our witness should primarily be to those who do not yet believe; if we carry our theological battles into the public square we are unlikely to be doing much good.