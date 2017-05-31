What should Britain's pastors say about the election this Sunday? 6 ideas and a prayer

x

The relationship between believers and the state in the Bible isn't straightforward. We can see it as early as the institution of monarchy in 1 Samuel, where the Israelites ask for a king and Samuel warns them they're making a bad mistake: 'When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, and the Lord will not answer you' (1 Samuel 8:18). But a king they will have, and the history of Israel portrays a long line of the good, the bad and the ugly. King David is a man after God's own heart (1 Samuel 13:14); others are elsewhere on the scale, right down to outright wickness.

In the New Testament the contrast is even sharper. Writing under a relatively benevolent Roman rule, Paul says: 'Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established' (Romans 13:1). But in Revelation the state is Babylon, the seat of all wickedness from which Christians are to flee.

Britain's general election next week is more significant than most of them have been. Brexit has given us the diplomatic challenge of a generation. Our health service, welfare and education systems are under huge pressure because of chronic underfunding. The contest has been pitched as being between two leaders, Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May; Corbyn's weaknesses have been the target of sustained attacks by a right-wing dominated media ever since he was elected as party leader, while May's are only now becoming more widely visible. As ever, pastors in pulpits up and down the land are this Sunday tasked with speaking words of wisdom and leading their people in intelligent prayers. And the context of their words is the need to hold these truths together: that the governing authorities are instituted by God, and that the state is Babylon.

So what should they say, and what should they pray?

1. The government, whoever wins, is not our friend. It won't do everything Christians would want it to do. It has to balance rights and responsibilities, and no one will get everything they desire.

2. The government, whoever wins, is not our enemy. We shouldn't demonise individuals or parties based on what we read or hear in the social media echo-chamber. The vast majority of them are well-intentioned and reasonable people.

3. God's heart is always for the poor and vulnerable – the 'widow and the orphan' is the shorthand the Bible uses (Exodus 22: 22-24). Any policy from any government needs to be tested on how it will affect people who have nowhere else to go.

4. God's heart is for peace, between neigbours, communities and nations. Any policy from any government needs to be tested on how it brings peace.

5. God's heart is for justice, internationally, intergenerationally, between races, between sexes, classes and in every other way (Amos 5:24). Any policy from any government needs to be tested on how it challenges self-interest and promotes justice.

6. God's heart is for human flourishing, in body, mind and spirit. William Booth, the great founder of the Salvation Army, said: 'You cannot warm the hearts of people with God's love if they have an empty stomach and cold feet.' Any policy from any government needs to be tested against how it makes the lives of ordinary people richer and more satisfying.

A prayer for the general election

God, as we prepare to vote next Thursday:

Help us to remember that those we support don't have all the answers.

Help us to honour those to whom we're opposed, and to think the best of them.

Cleanse us of selfish motivations; help us to vote not just for what's good for us, but for what's good for all.

In disappointment and anger if our side loses, help us acknowledge that government is instituted by you.

In rejoicing if our side wins, help us acknowledge that the state is Babylon, and be fearless in denouncing evil.

And through the weakness and sinfulness of human beings, the half-hearted commitment to the good, the partial understanding and the mixed motives, we pray that your will may be done and your kingdom will come. Amen.

