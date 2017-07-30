What has Barack Obama been up to?

It appears that Barack Obama is currently doing what any successful man at his age would — relax. A man his age would normally be retired or retiring, and his previous occupation as the 44th president was definitely not an easy one, so an early retirement would be completely understandable.

After eight years of being the President of the United States, Obama has stepped back from politics and is now living the life of a normal citizen. How exactly does a former president do with his time after being the leader of the most powerful and influential country in the world?

Last June, Obama visited Bali, Indonesia with his family, where Obama spent his early years after his mother left his father of Kenyan descent. Reports say that they took a tour of the Buddhist temples of Java, with some security detail for good measure given that Obama is quite popular in Indonesia. He has also been reported to have gone on vacations in the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Obama also reportedly watched a football game where Manchester United went head to head with FC Barcelona for the International Champions Cup. He watched the game in Washington D.C., his hometown at the Fedex Field, in one of the boxes no less. He even took time to take photos with Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of the Barcelona Football club (FC Barcelona).

On the other hand, Obama might be interested in watching the "Mayweather vs. McGregor" fight that is happening on Aug. 26 later this year. Floyd Mayweather expressed in a press conference last week that he expected to see both current U.S. president Donald Trump and Obama to be seated up front and enjoy the fight.

Advertisement

These are just some of the things one can expect from a retired and successful person, and Obama certainly knows how to kick back and enjoy his retirement quite well.