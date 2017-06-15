What does Biblical prosperity look like?

x

Pixabay

Biblical prosperity is often misunderstood by those who do not know what it really is. Some think that because God is a good God who does not withhold what is good for His children who walk uprightly (see Psalm 84:11), God is a God who generously lavishes material items onto His people: nice cars, big houses, even bigger bank account figures. While it is true that God can and wants to prosper His people and give them what is good, we have to know that what we think of as good for us may not be necessarily good for us in the eyes of God. (see Isaiah 55:9)

God sees our hearts. In fact, He does not look at our outward appearances but at the condition of the heart (see 1 Samuel 16:7). If you want to be prosperous, God has to deal with your heart first.

God or Money?

The Bible tells us that no one can serve both God and money, for either we love God and hate money, or vice-versa (Matthew 6:24). If you think that Biblical prosperity equals a ton of money in your pocket, then consider this:

- Jesus told the rich young man to sell his possessions and give them to the poor so that he can follow Him (see Mark 10:21; Luke 18:22);

- Zacchaeus returned all the money that he stole and paid back the money that he owed to people, even four times more (Luke 19:1-10);

- The believers in the early church sold possessions so that they could meet all the needs of everybody (Acts 4:32-37);

- Paul said he has suffered hunger for the sake of Christ (see 2 Corinthians 11:27).

If having a lot of money does not equal Biblical prosperity, then what does it look like? Here are some things you should consider:

1) Biblical prosperity means turning away from sin (Acts 3:26)

God has blessed us in Christ first by turning all of us from our wicked ways! Think about that. Being blessed in Christ initially means we are freed from sin and are reconciled to God as His sons and daughters! There's no greater prosperity than that. As the powerful verse in Psalm 37:16 tells us, 'Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked.'

2) Biblical prosperity means Godliness and contentment (1 Timothy 6:5-10)

The Bible says that "Godliness and contentment are great gain." Covetousness, envy and insecurity will surely drain the life out of every person who is not content with what God supplies. God will provide all our needs according to His riches in glory in Christ, so there's no need to strive to have more than what we should have! (see Philippians 4:19)

3) Biblical prosperity means freedom from debt (Romans 13:7-9)

To be prosperous in God means to be free from all forms of debt, "except the debt to love one another." We should not be beholden to anyone except to the Lord Jesus Christ, who has bought us with His own precious blood!

Prosper in Christ

If you want to be prosperous, invest your life in Christ. Remember to "store your treasures in heaven where no rust or moth destroys." Where your heart is, there your treasure will be also. (see Matthew 6:19-21)