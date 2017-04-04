'What do I do if God's will is not ours?' Revolutionary Bible study tool hopes to unite thousands

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'What do I do if God's will is not my own?'

The answer, it seems, is pending a group discussion.

At least that is according to Global Haverim, a new Bible study tool that is focused not on providing the 'right answers' but, provoking the 'right questions'.

Provided by the Pais Movement, it aims to join thousands of young people across six continents through a two-way conversation-style study.

The hope is thousands of small groups watch a video online simultaneously and share their thoughts and own answers on social media via #globalhaverim.

One participant from the UK said: 'Haverim provides a new method for experiencing the Word of God. It fulfills the needs of a society who wants to pull information rather than have it pushed upon them.

'Haverim also provides a practical way to create home groups that are inclusive rather than exclusive. It is a tool for friends who want to study together in order to know God and make Him known.'

Based on Hebrew methods from more than 2000 years ago, the idea is the leader's role is not simply to create a curriculum that tells others to fill in the gaps, but to respond to the needs of the pupils and lead them to arrive at their own conclusions.

The Pais Movement pointed to studies showing rapidly declining rates of Bible belief and said their new method would help tackle the pace of change.

'The Haverim Bible study method goes beyond curriculum to culture responding to the questions of those that are being taught,' a statement read. 'Haverim allows its participants to engage with others and unlock the meaning of Scripture in a relevant way.'

The 2006 Barna Group study found 65 per cent of Americans born before 1946 were 'Bible-believing Christians'. That plummeted to 37 per cent of baby-boomers, those born 1946 – 1964. By the time millenials were born between 1982 – 2002, the rate of Bible-believing faith was four per cent.

Less than one per cent Homelanders, those born from 2003-2023, are projected to be Bible-believing Christians.

'At the Pais Movement, a distinct approach to mission, discipleship, and study exists which allows these issues to be addressed,' a group claimed.