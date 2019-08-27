What Trump and Jesus don't have in common

As the proud father of twins I have lost count of the number of times one has been mistaken for the other, often with the most hilarious consequences.

But little did I ever think that I would find someone comparing Donald Trump to Jesus in such glowing terms as to suggest that the 45th President of the United Stated is not only "loved like the King of Israel" but also 'the second coming of God'.

We've all been created in the image of God of course, and we reflect that wonderful truth in various ways. But we're sinners too. In other words we all "fall short", some of us more than others. So how 'on earth' (or 'in heaven's name') anyone go this far given the differences that are plain for all to see is something to ponder.

I could talk about his 'locker room banter' of course, but I won't. Ah, I already have! But I'll leave it at that. It might be more profitable to start by talking about the reputation the President has gained for not always telling the truth. Well earned or not, this is quite a reputation and it stands In vivid contrast to the Jesus who claimed to be the very embodiment of truth and whose words were often prefaced by "Truly, truly I say to you".

Mr Trump clearly has a problem with the South American immigrants he feels are undermining the American way of life and standing in the way of His mission of making America great again. As I think of the refugee families that are struggling to find a home in the country that boldly claims "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Jesus would say "Amen" to those famous words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. "Give to those who ask, and don't turn away from those who want to borrow," He says. "I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sistersyou were doing it to me!" And I get the feeling that He may well have reminded Mr Trump that he is of immigrant stock too.

Now the whole world knows that Mr Trump is a brilliant man. He's told us time and time again so we ought to be fully aware of it by now.

Jesus was conscious of his greatness of course. But He was not attracted by fame. He preferred to embrace the cross, a scandalously cruel form of death that was deemed an appropriate punishment for slaves.

And He did it for one simple reason: he believed He held 'the trump card.' He could conquer death. Until Mr Trump can do that too I will continue to remind myself that there is a vast difference between ordinary mortals like us and the Son of God who was willing to become a human being that we might become Christ-like again. And in his heart of hearts I reckon Mr Trump knows this too.

Rob James is a Baptist minister, writer and church and media consultant to the Evangelical Alliance Wales. He is the author of Little Thoughts About a Big God.