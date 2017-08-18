'Westworld' season 2 spoilers: HBO hackers leak plot details; Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares cast as series regulars

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe in the Comic-Con trailer for "Westworld" season 2 YouTube/HBO

It seems that "Westworld" is another victim of the HBO hacking as plot details and some of the scripts were leaked to the general public. Meanwhile, Gustaf Skarsgard and Fares Fares are cast as series regulars for season 2.

Many were outraged when spoilers for unaired episodes of "Game of Thrones" were circulating on the internet, but it seems that fans of "Westworld" are not taking this well either. As revealed by The Wrap, the hackers revealed the show's filming documents for its second installment as part of their "fourth wave" of attack on the channel.

Other shows that fell victim were "Divorce" and "Vice Principals," whose respective scripts were leaked on the internet. Even the new episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" ninth season was released ahead of schedule.

In the midst of the hacking controversy, two actors have been cast as series regulars in time for "Westworld" season 2. "Vikings" alum Gustaf Skarsgard and Fares Fares have been announced to join the show's cast. Skarsgard will play Karl Strand, a white-collar man who is accustomed to the field while Fares will play tech expert Antoine Costa, who tends to see things from an objective perspective.

Other than Skarsgard and Fares, Betty Gabriel was also announced to join the cast but as a recurring character in season 2 of the show. Gabriel will play Maling, a character who tries to maintain the order inside the grounds of the parks. The three characters will end up in a very unexpected situation in the upcoming season.

They will also join other stars who were previously announced as series regulars, namely Neil Jackson, Talulah Riley, Katja Herbers, and Louis Herthum. Like Gabriel, Jonathan Tucker is also going to play a recurring character.

The second season of "Westworld" premieres in 2018 on HBO.