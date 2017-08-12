'Westworld' season 2 release date, spoilers, cast news: Three more actors added to growing roster; Dolores to take control?

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's "Westworld." Facebook/WestworldHBO

After the well-received first run of the HBO series "Westworld," three more cast members will be joining the growing roster this coming season.

Gustaf Skarsgård, Fares Fares and Betty Gabriel will all be added to the cast of the hit sci-fi show. Skarsgård and Fares will be series regulars while Gabriel will have a recurring role.

Skarsgård will play Karl Strand, an executive-type individual who can go into the field and get his hands dirty. The actor appears on the History channel's "Vikings" portraying the role of Floki and will continue with that going into its fifth season.

Fares will play Antoine Costa, a tech expert in the company. He appeared in the FX series "Tyrant" and in "Rogue One."

Gabriel will be playing Maling, an employee trying to restore order on the ground. She played the role of Georgina in the low-budget horror flick "Get Out."

Prior to the casting of these three news actors, three others also hired namely Jonathan Tucker, Neil Jackson and Katja Herbers.

Tucker will play a recurring character, Major Craddock, who is a commanding military officer. Jackson will play Nicholas, a smart and resourceful character who finds himself in challenging situations.

Lastly, Herbers has been cast as a series regular and will play a seasoned guest in Westworld whose visit occurs during the most untimely hour.

In related news, Evan Rachel Wood who plays the robot Dolores Abernathy spoke to Hollywood Reporter about her character in the upcoming season. She said that Abernathy is finally free from the programming that restricted her to following commands and getting abused.

"[She's] free and wild, and taking control of her life again ... yes, she's gunning down people. But in her defense, she has been pushed a little too far. But I think symbolically, it represents so much. It's something we were longing to see," the actress revealed.

Fans can expect her to be calling the shots in the upcoming season.

Production on season 2 of "Westworld" started in July and is expected to premiere in 2018.