Entertainment
'Westworld' season 2 release date, plot rumors: HBO series' website updated with mysterious clues

Sotero Nacional

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's "Westworld"Facebook/WestworldHBO

"Westworld" season 2 will be in production soon. Coincidentally, its website recently revealed clues to the upcoming season through glitchy messages displayed on the screen.

Visitors who go to the Discover Westworld website will find themselves getting an ominous message stating, "Is anybody out there? Something's gone wrong... We need help, can you hear [the]..." The message is cut short when another message is displayed on the bottom of the screen, saying, "Systems override. Loading — Journey into night."

The message suddenly ends with, "All is well. Celebrations continue." This points back to how the season 1 finale ended wherein Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) killed Westworld creator Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and then started shooting at the human guests as they ran in terror.

The humans could be trying to communicate with the outside world and asking for help. However, Dolores and the other hosts seem to have taken over Westworld as they intercept the outgoing message and affirm that "all is well" and that the celebrations are still ongoing. Season 2 may premiere with the humans trapped in Westworld by the hosts.

On the other hand, the "Westworld" website's messages may just be viral marketing for the show's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017 on July 22. Following the links on the website will eventually lead to an announcement page noting that the "Westworld" cast will be doing a Q&A panel with host Reggie Watts and the audience in attendance.

Some of the panelists that will be there are creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy as well as Ben Barnes who plays Logan, Jeffrey Wright who plays Bernard/Arnold and Thandie Newton who plays Maeve.

Last month, Wood posted an image to mark the impending start of the production of "Westworld" season 2. She teased, "Corset training has started again. Which can only mean one thing. A certain TV show is starting again very soon."

"Westworld" season 2 has no premiere date set yet but is expected to return in 2018.

