'Westworld' season 2 release date, plot news: Showrunners drop major spoilers
"Westworld" fans should brace themselves for the introduction of a bigger and potentially darker world. The HBO drama's co-showrunner, Lisa Joy, recently dropped some major hints about the upcoming second season.
"You're going to see significantly more of the world next season," she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Joy also revealed that she and co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan have a long game in mind for the series.
"The journey of these characters is something we always saw a real evolution to. We do have markers that we're shooting for and we kind of know where it's going to end," she explained.
Even though Joy refused to reveal additional information about the bigger and potentially darker world, multiple reports have suggested that it is the medieval Japanese theme park called Samurai or Shogun World.
In the season 1 finale of "Westworld," a "SW" logo was seen when Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal), Hector Eschaton (Rodrigo Santoro) and Felix Lutz (Leonardo Nam) fled to an area that seemed like the Behavioral Levels inside the Westworld Mesa Hub. There, two feudal Japanese warrior hosts were practicing several actions under the supervision of a Behavior Technician.
On top of that, fans can expect more details about how the Hosts work including their builds, source of power and weaknesses in "Westworld" season 2. Interestingly, the Hosts are closer to biological than they are mechanical.
Even though the Hosts share many qualities with the individuals who made them, their brains do not require oxygen and not as fragile as humans — making the process of killing them more difficult.
"There are advantages and disadvantages to being a host," Nolan said in a previous interview, adding, "[In] season 2, we'll be exploring more of the nuts and bolts of what they are — as the hosts themselves are trying to understand."
"Westworld" season 2 has no release date yet, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.
