'Westworld' season 2 release date, plot news: Next season to reveal how the theme park came to be

"Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy recently shared more details about season 2. The upcoming season will provide more details on Dr. Robert Ford's (Anthony Hopkins) dark past, including how the Westworld — a technologically advanced amusement park — came to be.

In the finale of "Westworld" season 1, Ford's journey on Westworld came to an unexpected end after Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) shot him while a horde of reactivated hosts emerged from a nearby forest. While he is genuinely out of the picture, Ford's legacy is going to be a big force in the much-awaited second season.

"I think the sacrifice he makes at the end of the first season is very real," Nolan said during Variety's Remote Controlled podcast. "I think there will be an opportunity to explore a little bit more of the backstory of how this park came to be, a little more of that story. We'll see the character's presence will be felt in that sense in terms of filling in a few more of the gaps about the early history of this place."

After a short glimpse in the jaw-dropping finale, "Westworld" season 2 will finally introduce the medieval Japanese theme park called Samurai Westworld, which was being designed by the Delos technicians. The exploration of the said park will also let the series expand to have a more diverse cast for its second season.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while before Westworld opens again. The popular HBO series is scheduled to begin filming in Utah in October and wrap up by the end of November. The show is then scheduled to be in post-production until the end of April 2018. Hence, the 10-episode second season will most likely air sometime in mid-2018.

While waiting, fans can check out the finale of "Westworld" season 1 — "The Bicameral Mind" — below.