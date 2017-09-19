'Westworld' season 2 release date news, plot updates: Expect a bloodbath in fourth episode of upcoming run

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's "Westworld." Facebook/WestworldHBO

In the second season of "Westworld," one episode will highlight a bloodbath that could possibly surpass the past violent scenes of the previous season.

The "Westworld" husband-and-wife writing team of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spoke to TV Line at the recent Emmys and talked about an upcoming season 2 episode that was directed by Joy. Nolan said of his wife's directing, "You made it far more violent and disturbing than we ever intended. It was quite a placid episode, and Lisa has kind of turned it into a bloodbath."

That bloody episode will be the fourth installment of the new season which was written by Nolan and staff writer Gina Atwater. This would be Joy's second time in the director's chair. She helmed a one-off episode for "Person of Interest" in the past. Nolan has directed two episodes of "Westworld" in the first season namely "The Bicameral Mind" and "The Original." He is also known for his work on "Interstellar," "The Dark Knight," and "Memento."

Since the violent and blood-filled episode will be the fourth one, this means that it would not be a follow-up to what happened in last season's finale wherein the hosts became self-aware and attacked the humans in a similar bloodbath scenario. It, therefore, implies that the fourth installment may be a different violent scenario altogether.

In the finale, the robot Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) broke free from her programming and shot Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) at the back of the head during the party. The human attendees ran in a panic to escape but got chased down by the other robot hosts at the celebration. It remains to be seen how the season 2 premiere will pick up following the bloody events of the finale.

Production on season 2 of "Westworld" started in July and is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.