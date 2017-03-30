'Westworld' season 2 release date, news: Louis Herthum returns as series regular; producers reveal plan to avoid another production delay

Louis Herthum has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season of HBO's "Westworld."

The veteran actor has been introduced on the sci-fi drama as a recurring guest star back in season 1. On Monday, the network announced that Herthum has been upped to regular as he gets more scenes in the show's anticipated sophomore run. Deadline reports that the 60-year-old actor will continue to portray Peter Abernathy, the father of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

Over the years, Herthum has played numerous roles in studio films and on TV shows. He is best known for his major role on the 80s crime drama "Murder, She Wrote." In addition, he appeared on the CBS drama "JAG," HBO's "True Blood," and Netflix's "Longmire." Herthum has also made guest appearances on popular programs such as "Breaking Bad," "Narcos," "True Detective," and "Tremé." His next big screen projects include Screen Gems' "Cadaver" and Miramax's "Labyrinth."

Last week, producers Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy were joined by the cast as they took part in the annual PaleyFest event. While they were all tight-lipped about season 2 details, Joy and Nolan did talk about their plan to avoid production delays that plagued the show's first season. Nolan explained that the writers will write all 10 episodes first before proceeding with the production process for season 2. The producers declined to reveal when production would officially start, but their plan marks a huge change from the freshman run. Season 1 reportedly had a $100 million price tag and was originally slated to premiere in 2015.

Nolan also answered a huge season 1 mystery during the panel. At the end of the previous installment, Maeve (Thandie Newton) tried to escape the park and was told by Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) that all her actions are programmed into her code. Determined to flee, Maeve continued to get on the train, only to have a change of heart in the end. Maeve's decision remains unclear, but Nolan confirmed that it was the character's first real moment of sentience. "It was really the first decision she's ever made," Nolan stated.

The second season of "Westworld" is expected to hit the small screen in 2018.