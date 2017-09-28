'Westworld' season 2 premiere date news, spoilers, cast update: Three new characters to join series; Tessa Thompson teases female domination

Promotional image for HBO's "Westworld." Facebook/WestworldHBO

Major details regarding the plot and premiere date of the upcoming second season of HBO's drama thriller series "Westworld" have been kept under wraps. Although, there are tidbits of information on the latest cast members surfacing online which include at least three actors signed in as series regulars. Also, season 2 is teased to feature the women of the show rising up and turning the tables on everyone who oppressed them.

As reported by Den of Geek, "Westworld" season 2 will be introducing three new characters, which are all expected to be involved in the show's infamous theme park. One of the actors joining the cast ensemble next season is Gustaf Skarsgard, known for playing the role of Floki in History Channel's drama series "Vikings." Skarsgard will be featured in "Westworld" as Karl Strand, a white-collar worker who is familiar with the ways around the theme park.

Meanwhile, Sweden-based actor Antoine Costa will be one of the new cast members of "Westworld" season 2 as Fares Fares. Costa, who was born in Beirut, will portray the role of a tech expert having a perception of the world based on facts.

The last newcomer confirmed to join "Westworld" season 2 is Betty Gabriel, coming from the 1960's-setting Amazon original series "Good Girls Revolt." Gabriel will play the character of Maling, who is briefly described as someone trying to "restore order on the ground."

While the production of "Westworld" season 2 is ongoing, HBO has been able to keep the plot details of the new chapter from the public. Yet, one of the main cast members of the series, Tessa Thompson, spilled a hint on what viewers will witness next season. Thompson, who plays the feisty Charlotte Hale in "Westworld," teased that the second season will be about women ruling the world.

In an interview with TV Guide at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Thompson revealed that "Westworld" season 2 will highlight a new setting where "women really rule." Contrary to the first season that depicted the lead females as enslaved characters, Thompson said that women are going to be "king" this time around.

There is no confirmed release date yet for "Westworld" season 2, although HBO is expected to reveal the details soon as the production ends later this year. For now, it is speculated that the second season premiere will fall around spring 2018.