'Westworld Season 2' news, spoilers: Lisa Joy to make directorial debut

Promotional image for HBO's "Westworld." Facebook/WestworldHBO

"Game of Thrones" might not be back until two years from now, but HBO's "Westworld" is ready to fill in the void left by the hit show.

One-half of the series creators Lisa Joy will be making her directorial debut in the fourth episode of the upcoming second season. With this, she gave a sneak peek at what fans can expect.

"The script is amazing! It was written as a lovely gift by my husband and one of our writers. It's such a terrific script with a terrific cast," Joy told TV Line.

Joy said she was nervous at first because it felt like she has been handed a Ferrari and was asked to try driving without crashing it.

Her husband and "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan meanwhile commended Joy and said she added her own flavor to the series.

"(She) made it far more violent and disturbing than we ever intended. It was quite a placid episode, and Lisa has kind of turned it into a bloodbath," Nolan said.

The couple said the second season will take a slightly different path than the first as the outbreak that was built up by the first season is finally taking place.

At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, "Westworld" was snubbed along with Netflix's "Stranger Things." Both shows were projected to be the big winners since "Game of Thrones" was ineligible for the year.

Hulu's dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale" ran away as the big winner with five Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The first season of "Westworld" was released in 2016. It was based on the 1973 film of the same name and its sequel, "Futureworld."

It was met with positive reviews with critics praising the series for its visuals, story and strong acting. TV Guide placed it fifth among the top ten picks for the most anticipated new shows of 2016–2017.

Season 2 of "Westworld" will roll out in Spring of 2018.