Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' movie news: Movie up for 2018 premiere; poster shows some main characters

The official poster for Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" Twitter/isleofdogsmovie

Only less than a year until the official premiere of Wes Anderson's newest project — a stop-motion animated film called "Isle of Dogs." Along with the announcement of the release date comes the movie's official poster, showing just some of the dogs voiced by an ensemble cast.

Following the huge mainstream success of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" comes "Isle of Dogs," the second stop-motion animated movie following Anderson's adaptation of a Roald Dahl classic, "Fantastic Mr. Fox." The film takes place in Japan, and follows the adventures of a boy who is looking for his dog. The plot may be simple, but audiences can expect the plot to be executed in the auteur's signature style.

Anderson previously released a video revealing that the dogs can talk and announced the stars who will be lending their voices to the production. As indicated in the poster, the cast is made up of actors who have previously been in Anderson's movies, like Bob Balaban, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel and most popularly Bill Murray. There are some newcomers joining the bunch, such as Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, and Bryan Cranston.

As for the film's official poster, it shows five of the dogs but fails to detail as to which dog is voiced by the actors included in the movie. Seeing that the dogs are wearing some sort of clothing and knowing that they talk proves that audiences and fans of the filmmaker can expect something like "Fantastic Mr. Fox." As the movie is set in Japan, there are also Japanese translations of all the cast's names, including the movie's title.

When it came to his vision of the film, Anderson was heavily inspired by the works of renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and the stop-motion Christmas specials of Rankin-Bass. "Isle of Dogs" is produced by Indian Paintbrush and will be distributed by Fox Searchlight Productions.

"Isle of Dogs" will premiere on April 20, 2018.