'Wentworth' season 5 spoilers, plot rumors: The Freak is living on 'borrowed time'

"Wentworth" season 5 is about to get exciting as speculations rise about what will happen next after the girls ganged up on Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) also known as "The Freak."

A summary of episode 12 on Next Episode hints that Ferguson is going to be under a lot of pressure as she suspects that she is already "living on borrowed time" after almost losing her life.

In the previous episode that aired last June 13, the inmates finally had enough of The Freak. Even Franky (Nicole da Silva) and Allie (Kate Jenkinson) who were busy on planning their great escape put their plans on hold to go up against Ferguson.

The girls began by confronting Ferguson about the crimes she committed including killing Bea (Danielle Cormack) and Iman (Zahra Newman). The confrontation later turned violent resulting to the inmates hanging her.

The Freak almost died but Vera (Kate Atkinson) saved her life by cutting the rope and resuscitating her. The other inmates also had Smiles (Jacquie Brennan) at knifepoint but Vera helped her as well.

The next episode with the title "Hell Bent" can go two ways. Ferguson can either take desperate measures to get her revenge or she can concede to the new top dog, whoever it will be. So far, no definite spoilers have been made about which course of action The Freak will take.

Meanwhile, the summary also revealed that Liz (Celia Ireland) is trying to find ways to protect herself. This gives fans a hint that there is impending danger which is likely to be related to her figuring out about Don (Steve Bastoni) and Sonia's (Sigrid Thornton) true intentions.

In the last episode, Liz found out that Don and Sonia were only manipulating her so Sonia's case will be dropped. Liz freaked out in the shower room and Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) was there to witness everything.

As for Franky and Allie, this is the episode where fans will find out whether their escape plan is going to work or not. The two will hide in shipment boxes and pass through the sewers' route.

They conceived this plan with the help of Franky's father who is a veteran plumber and has extensive knowledge of the prison's sewage plan. Which is why if this plan fails and the two inmates are discovered, Franky's father will surely be tagged as an accomplice.

"Wentworth" season 5 airs in Australia on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed on Foxtel.