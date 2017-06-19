'Wentworth' season 5 spoilers, plot rumors: The Freak is living on 'borrowed time'
"Wentworth" season 5 is about to get exciting as speculations rise about what will happen next after the girls ganged up on Ferguson (Pamela Rabe) also known as "The Freak."
A summary of episode 12 on Next Episode hints that Ferguson is going to be under a lot of pressure as she suspects that she is already "living on borrowed time" after almost losing her life.
In the previous episode that aired last June 13, the inmates finally had enough of The Freak. Even Franky (Nicole da Silva) and Allie (Kate Jenkinson) who were busy on planning their great escape put their plans on hold to go up against Ferguson.
The girls began by confronting Ferguson about the crimes she committed including killing Bea (Danielle Cormack) and Iman (Zahra Newman). The confrontation later turned violent resulting to the inmates hanging her.
The Freak almost died but Vera (Kate Atkinson) saved her life by cutting the rope and resuscitating her. The other inmates also had Smiles (Jacquie Brennan) at knifepoint but Vera helped her as well.
The next episode with the title "Hell Bent" can go two ways. Ferguson can either take desperate measures to get her revenge or she can concede to the new top dog, whoever it will be. So far, no definite spoilers have been made about which course of action The Freak will take.
Meanwhile, the summary also revealed that Liz (Celia Ireland) is trying to find ways to protect herself. This gives fans a hint that there is impending danger which is likely to be related to her figuring out about Don (Steve Bastoni) and Sonia's (Sigrid Thornton) true intentions.
In the last episode, Liz found out that Don and Sonia were only manipulating her so Sonia's case will be dropped. Liz freaked out in the shower room and Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) was there to witness everything.
As for Franky and Allie, this is the episode where fans will find out whether their escape plan is going to work or not. The two will hide in shipment boxes and pass through the sewers' route.
They conceived this plan with the help of Franky's father who is a veteran plumber and has extensive knowledge of the prison's sewage plan. Which is why if this plan fails and the two inmates are discovered, Franky's father will surely be tagged as an accomplice.
"Wentworth" season 5 airs in Australia on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed on Foxtel.
-
Mistrial declared in Cosby sex assault case
Prosecutors immediately said they would seek a second trial, which could start within months
-
Katy Perry cries as she recalls the time God saved her from suicide
The pop star tearfully talked about her Christian upbringing, feeling "ashamed" of having had suicidal thoughts in the past and God's grace helping her through.
- 'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
- Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
- Movement Day: Is this Christian conference marginalising women?
- Why are there still so many creationists in America?
- Christian hymn writer and Salvation Army minister are among Christians to receive top awards in Queen's Birthday Honours
- The Queen: Britain is 'sombre' but resolute in the face of crisis, attacks and disaster
- Why aren't US evangelicals out protesting the deportation of Iraqi Christians?
- Why discipleship is the cure for spiritual delirium
- 'To love thee more dearly': The 13th-century prayer that inspired a hit song
- Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR
- Make friends and learn to see God in each other, religious leaders urge believers of all faiths
- Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win
- South Korean Christian arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of covert missionary work
- Pope urges German chancellor Merkel to continue the fight on climate change
- One man dead, ten injured after 'tit-for-tat' terror attack near Finsbury Park Mosque