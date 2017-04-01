'Wentworth' season 5 rumors: Joan 'The Freak' Ferguson to be the focus
While there are still those who suspect that "Wentworth" season 5 will feature Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) still alive, it is believed that it will not be the case as the main character of the series is sure to have died last season. In fact, if the latest reports turn out to be true, the upcoming season of the Australian TV series will cast the spotlight on the character responsible for Bea's death: Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe).
To recall, the season 4 finale of "Wentworth" featured Bea attempting to stop Joan from leaving prison, confronting her with a screwdriver. However, Joan was able to disarm her and got the upper hand, eventually killing Bea with the screwdriver.
While many mourned Bea's death, others suspect that she did not really die and could just be in a comatose in a hospital. After all, "Wentworth" fans know too well that Bea had been the focus of "Wentworth" for the past four seasons and was considered the main character. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, "Wentworth" season 5 will have the spotlight on another character: Joan, aka The Freak.
Meanwhile, based on the teaser released for "Wentworth" season 5, it seems that the series' latest installment will not only cast the spotlight on Joan as it seems that the series will also focus on Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), Bea's lover as she is expected to avenge her death. In the said teaser, anger is apparent in Allie's eyes as it is revealed that she has a chain in her possession, presumed to be her weapon against Joan.
However, as it is said that Joan will be the main character in "Wentworth" season 5, it is likely that she will survive Allie's attempt on her life.
That is, if Joan is, indeed, the focus of "Wentworth" season 5.
"Wentworth" season 5 will arrive this April 4 on Australia's Showcase channel at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
