'Wentworth' season 5 rumors: Joan 'The Freak' Ferguson to be the focus

While there are still those who suspect that "Wentworth" season 5 will feature Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) still alive, it is believed that it will not be the case as the main character of the series is sure to have died last season. In fact, if the latest reports turn out to be true, the upcoming season of the Australian TV series will cast the spotlight on the character responsible for Bea's death: Joan "The Freak" Ferguson (Pamela Rabe).

To recall, the season 4 finale of "Wentworth" featured Bea attempting to stop Joan from leaving prison, confronting her with a screwdriver. However, Joan was able to disarm her and got the upper hand, eventually killing Bea with the screwdriver.

While many mourned Bea's death, others suspect that she did not really die and could just be in a comatose in a hospital. After all, "Wentworth" fans know too well that Bea had been the focus of "Wentworth" for the past four seasons and was considered the main character. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, "Wentworth" season 5 will have the spotlight on another character: Joan, aka The Freak.

Meanwhile, based on the teaser released for "Wentworth" season 5, it seems that the series' latest installment will not only cast the spotlight on Joan as it seems that the series will also focus on Allie Novak (Kate Jenkinson), Bea's lover as she is expected to avenge her death. In the said teaser, anger is apparent in Allie's eyes as it is revealed that she has a chain in her possession, presumed to be her weapon against Joan.

However, as it is said that Joan will be the main character in "Wentworth" season 5, it is likely that she will survive Allie's attempt on her life.

That is, if Joan is, indeed, the focus of "Wentworth" season 5.

"Wentworth" season 5 will arrive this April 4 on Australia's Showcase channel at 8:30 p.m. EDT.