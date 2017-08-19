'Welcome to the Ballroom' spoilers: Heated dance battles coming up on 'Tenpei Cup'

"Welcome to the Ballroom" will feature intense dance battles in the next episode. "Welcome to the Ballroom" website

The tension is building up in the upcoming episode of the Japanese animated series "Welcome to the Ballroom." The couples are competing at the Tenpei Cup, and Tatara will finally get his opportunity to show the world how good he really is as he battles against Gaju for the title.

The next episode is titled "Tenpei Cup" and will showcase intense ballroom dance battles between the characters. In the preview, a heated battle between Tatara and Gaju is hinted. Each one is very motivated to beat the other and prove themselves.

Tatara is determined to bring the old pairing back so that Hyodo and Shizuku can go back to being a model pair. He has paired up with Gaju's sister and former dance partner, Mako, to prove a point to Gaju that he's giving up a lot by refusing to pair with her. He has also made a bet that if he and Mako win the tournament, everybody will go back to the old pairings.

Aside from getting the old pairings back, Tatara will now be dancing as himself and not just a substitute for someone else. He has already experienced how it feels to be at the receiving end of the crowd's applause and he is determined to give everything he's got to win.

Even though experience is not on his side, the Tenpei Cup will be a test of his determination and willpower. He and his partner Mako, with the help of Sengoku, have made actions in order to work through his weakness of dancing among other pairs. They have practiced on a real dance floor to rehearse their steps with other pairs dancing at the same time.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Its episodes are also available online via Amazon Anime Strike streaming service.