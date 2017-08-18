'Wayward Pines' season 3 latest news: Status still unclear; possibility of renewal

Djimon Hounsou plays C.J. Mitchum in "Wayward Pines" Twitter/WaywardPinesFOX

Very few shows get renewed after a year-long hiatus, and those particular shows that get renewed despite a long break also happen to be very good ones. The second season of "Wayward Pines" left fans wanting a third season to happen, but whether or not the show gets renewed for season 3 remains to be seen.

A few weeks ago, during the 2017 summer TV Critics Association press tour, the president of FOX Entertainment David Madden revealed that he is meeting with Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden and the show's creator M.Night Shyamalan. This was to discuss an idea regarding the third season of "Wayward Pines."

Madden added that Shyamalan has already pitched an idea to him and Walden for season 3. He added that the meeting would determine whether "Wayward Pines" will be renewed or not. As of now, no decision has been made. A season renewal for the show is still undecided.

"Wayward Pines" season 1 was headlined by Matt Dillon. Chad Hodge served as the show's developer and showrunner. The storyline centered on Dillon's character Ethan Burke and his search for his missing colleagues, leading him to the titular town of Wayward Pines, where unexpected incidents occurred.

Jason Patric starred in season 2, and Mark Friedman served as the showrunner after Hodge left to oversee another show, "Good Behavior." The second installment focused on Patric's character Dr. Theodore Yedlin as a new mystery was uncovered in town. Alongside Patric were Nimrat Kaur, Josh Helman, and Djimon Hounsou. Some characters from the first season were also around.

As the show is more of an anthology series, fans can expect a whole new cast of characters to headline season 3 as well as a new mystery that has to be solved. For now, fans can only wait for an announcement to be made.