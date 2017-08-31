WatchOS 4 release date, features: More trackable activities and new watch faces

A promotional image for the Apple Watch Series 2. Apple

Hints of the Apple watchOS 4 update have been leaked and shed some light as to what consumers can expect from Apple's next-generation operating system for its fitness watches. The said features could revolutionize the product for people's everyday essentials for working out and overall fitness.

According to Mac Rumors, the data that has leaked came from the eighth beta testing, a week after the seventh beta was seeded for testing. When the Apple Developer Center deems the update fit for release, users of the fitness watch will be able to update the software of their wrist gear through the Apple Watch app that can be found in iPhones.

The update will be expanding customer preference, which comes with fresh watch faces which users will be able to choose from — including a dedicated Siri watch face. Given that Siri is Apple's artificial intelligence assistant, the users of the watch can expect that this will contain the most utility in terms of features.

The Apple Watch can be upgraded by placing the phone close to the watch and the wearable will need at least 50 percent of battery life for the update to push through.

Some of the new features of the update are looking to track virtually every workout there is — from sports to various types of fitness-training regimens — with improved accuracy. Even if users do not find the appropriate program in the app, the update will still allow for them to keep track of their health.

Physical activities that don't necessarily have specific monitoring will be compatible with the new update. Some of these trackable activities are bowling, dancing and skiing. It is also possible that there are other activities that are still being worked on by Apple's developers so users can expect more features when the full version is released.

A new model of the Apple Watches is said to be released in the next few weeks and will most likely be in line with the Apple Watch Series 3. It is highly likely that the reveal will coincide with Apple's other flagship products such as the iPhone 8 and the 4K High Definition Apple TV. It is speculated that these announcements will occur within the month of September.