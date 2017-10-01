'Watchmen' TV series news: Damon Lindelof helms pilot episode for HBO

Present day rendition of the superhero team, Watchmen Facebook/Watchmen

A TV adaptation of the hit movie and iconic comic book series will be aired by HBO with Damon Lindelof as the head for the pilot episode.

After posting a photo with the caption "Day One," Lindelof confirmed that the production and filming of "Watchmen" is a go from HBO. Lindelof's activities for "The Leftovers" have wrapped up and now, he is geared to take Zack Snyder's 2009 feature film to TV.

The go-ahead from HBO was announced on Sept. 20. The rumor that Zack Snyder was planning to make the title film spin to the television lasted for two years. Even as a rumor, fans gave this a thumbs-up as it would seem that this was DC's way of answering to Marvel slowly dominating the small screen with their band of superhero shows that are in cannon with their movies.

The project was originally a one-off, with the movie adaptation having a beginning, a middle and an ending — there was no room for prequels or sequels. However, DC Comics published "Before Watchmen" with 37 issues back in 2012. The focus of the comics turned to individual character story arcs. Furthermore, in the DC Rebirth comic book storyline, it was revealed that Dr. Manhattan had a hand in tampering with the timeline of the world being anomalous. In the Batcave, The Comedian's smiley pin was left as a clue of sorts for the superheroes.

Based on the DC title by Allan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the movie version still sets the story of the group of superheroes called the Watchmen in a dystopic earth where the U.S. won the Vietnam War and Nixon was the president until the 1980s. The team reunites after learning of one their teammate's untimely yet elaborate demise.

The cast for the 2009 movie include Malin Akerman (Silk Spectre II), Billy Crudup (Dr. Manhattan), Matthew Goode (Ozymandias), Jackie Earle Haley (Rorschach), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Comedian), and Patrick Wilson (Nite Owl).