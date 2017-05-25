World
WATCH: Obama says he is 'heartbroken' by Manchester attack in video with Justin Welby and Angela Merkel

James Macintyre

Barack Obama, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Angela Merkel gave a message of support for Manchester.Lambeth Palace/YouTube

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has been joined in a video message by Barack Obama and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel who expressed their sympathies for the victims of the Manchester attack.

The three prominent Christians met in Berlin where tens of thousands have gathered for the Kirchentag, in a series of events marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with Germany's Protestant Church Assembly.

Archbishop Welby said: 'There is so much sympathy here for the people of Manchester and I have the privilege of being with President Obama and with Chancellor Angela Merkel.'

Obama said: 'As a father of two daughters I'm heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy in Manchester.

'It's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and violence the city has suffered. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

'What I want to emphasise is that through faith and resolve the character of Manchester has shown itself with kindness.

Obama added: 'The entire world is in solidarity with you.'

Welby ends the short video by recalling the words of the Bishop of Manchester David Walker, who said on Tuesday: 'Love conquers hate.'

Obama will travel from Berlin to Edinburgh tomorrow where he will address philanthropy and business leaders.

