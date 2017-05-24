WATCH: How you can pray for Manchester – 'We weep with those who weep'

x

Manchester's church leaders spoke to Christian Today to offer their prayers and reflections the day after the worst terrorist attack to hit the UK in more than a decade.

Thousands gathered for a prayer vigil in the city centre the evening after the suicide bombing that killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, several of whom are in a critical state.

A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. Reuters

The Dean of Manchester, Very Rev Rogers Govender, told Christian Today communities and businesses were seeking to get back to normal.

'It becomes a sign that the terrorists have not won,' he said.

'The same for all of our people who are seeking to be positive and to stand together in supporting one another.'

Richard Anniss from King's Church in the city centre said he was 'shocked and appalled' by the attack and thanked those who had given messages of support.

'Please do keep praying for us,' he said.

'Do pray for us as the Church that God would help us, leading us by his Spirit to be find ways to be present in our communities and offer love and peace, hope and light in the midst of these dark times.'

Anthony Delaney from Ivy Church in south Manchester gave an emotional appeal

'Today is the day when I have not been able to not cry.

'Today we are called to weep with those who weep,' he said.

'We thank the Lord that he is here, that he is with our comforter and our strength - a very present help in times of trouble.'