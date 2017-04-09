World
WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury speaks to Christian Today about life, prayer and the hope of the resurrection

Joseph Hartropp

Archbishop Justin Welby was in conversation with Emma Buchan of the prayer movement 'Thy Kingdom Come' and Christian Today's James Macintyre.Joseph Hartropp

Today the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby joined Christian Today in an exclusive interview shared on Facebook Live. He was joined by Emma Buchan of the prayer movement Thy Kingdom Come, while visiting the Christian festival Spring Harvest 2017 in Minehead, Somerset.

The Archbishop began with a prayer following this morning's news of two ISIS bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches, which have killed 36 and injured over 100. He shared, alongside Buchan, about the struggles and joys of prayer, the meaning of the resurrection and explored how Christians can share their faith with their friends.

The interview can be watched below.

