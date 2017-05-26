Warning over fake charity appeals for Manchester attack victims

x

Reuters

The Charity Commission has been forced to issue advice on how to give to appeals for the victims of the Manchester attacks. It's after a number of reportedly fake appeals were spotted by the fundraising website GoFundMe.

'If we spot any suspicious activity we immediately suspend the campaign and contact the campaign organiser,' said a statement from GoFundMe. 'This has happened just a handful of times this week, and were all caught before they had raised any money.'

'The British public are incredibly generous, especially in response to supporting those at times of suffering and need,' said Charity Commission spokesman David Holdsworth. 'Sadly, during such periods of especially generous giving, there are a small minority of those who seek to exploit that goodwill for fraudulent, selfish purposes.'

Fake charity appeals are not new, but the internet has made access to large audiences possible and major high-profile events are an obvious target.

The fears are such that the Charity Commission is making a rare move and issuing a specific warning. A statement from the Commission said: 'In light of concerns about fraud, the Charity Commission is taking the unusual step of recommending people to give to a specific charitable appeal, supported by a number of charities.'

The statement goes on: 'The Charity Commission, Greater Manchester Police, the British Red Cross, and the Lord Mayor of Manchester are urging people wishing to help to give to the We love Manchester appeal, launched by the Lord Mayor of Manchester's Charitable Appeal Trust or to other registered charities.'