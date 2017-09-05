'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' PS4, Xbox One and PC teasers

Screengrab from Fatshark's official YouTube channel for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" YouTube/Fatshark

"The End Times" are nigh for the second time around as Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark has recently announced the full "worldwide reveal" of "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" set on Oct. 17. The release date, however, is still unconfirmed.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is a direct sequel to the acclaimed "Warhammer: Vermintide." Both are set in the grim, and dark future of the "Warhammer Fantasy" universe where a faction/race of hideous Rat-Men called the "Skaven" have begun their worldwide quest for the Armageddon and annihilation of the other factions and races in the "Warhammer Fantasy" universe. Their efforts and hatred, however, are more directed toward the kingdoms of men, particularly The Empire faction.

The sequel, like the first game, will likely include four heroes available to be controlled by four corresponding players.

"The End Times" are nigh, as the Rat-Men once again lay waste to the Empire. Steam website

Players will get to experience being in the shoes of an Empire hero each with different professions and combat specialties, similar to Valve's "Left 4 Dead" franchise. Like "Left 4 Dead," "Vermintide" is also best-played with friends or even random people as it is first and foremost, a co-op title. However, that does not mean that solo players would not be able to enjoy the game as it also comes with single player options, although with somewhat less fun factor as solo players will mostly be playing with three imperfect bots instead of three actual live players.

The objective is simple, as detailed on the Steam page of "Vermintide 2": "Equipped with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, you and your team are all that stands between utter defeat and victory—and if you fall so will the Empire."

Apart from several photos and the "reveal" announcement from Fatshark, not much was given for players to go on about the upcoming sequel. Fatshark's formal announcements sent to different gaming news sites reportedly contained scarce details, with the Steam page of "Vermintide 2" being equally vague about the game.

Regardless of the release dates for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," the game is in the works and will hopefully have an inevitable release to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.