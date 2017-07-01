'War for the Planet of the Apes' reviews: A look at what the critics say

The Apes are back for a final turn in the epic trilogy. Caesar (Andy Serkis) and Koba (Toby Kebbell) return for a last battle with the humans led by the Colonel (Woody Harrelson).

"War for the Planet of the Apes" gave critics advanced screenings which were met with mostly favorable responses. The Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie currently stands at 96 percent which is among the highest scores of this year's summer movies.

Critics had a chance to preview the movie and here are what some of them had to say.

Independent movie reviewer and YouTuber Chris Stuckmann tweeted praises for the movie.

My review of WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES, a masterful conclusion to what is now one of the best trilogies ever! https://t.co/4HxMxvy7wq pic.twitter.com/qT7Q1PKbIh — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) June 26, 2017

Todd McCarthy from the The Hollywood Reporter said, "Almost as rare as winning the Triple Crown in horse racing is to make a film trilogy that clicks from beginning to end, but Fox has pretty much pulled it off with its refurbished 'Planet of the Apes' trio."

This is true as the first two installments of the "Planet of the Apes" trilogy were proven hits, raking in over $1 billion worldwide with a combined budget of around $270 million. Critics also praised both movies giving them an A- on CinemaScore.

The Associated Press' Lindsey Bahr expressed, "Regardless of what happens or doesn't happen next for the 'Planet of the Apes,' this installment is very simply a great time at the movies."

Eric Cohn from Indiewire stated, "With 'War for the Planet of the Apes', technological wizardry and first-rate storytelling combine into a bracing action-adventure that concludes the best science fiction trilogy since the original trio of Star Wars movies."

The "Planet of the Apes" movies indeed showcased the expertise of the special effects which showed in the realness of the apes. Andy Serkis' motion-capture acting as Caesar was also widely lauded by critics.

Other characters that will appear in the film are Cornelia (Julie Greer), Bad Ape (Steve Zahn), Nova (Amiah Miller), and Rex (Ty Olsson).

"War for the Planet of the Apes" is set to open on July 14 in cinemas nationwide.