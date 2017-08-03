'Voltron: Legendary Defender' season 3 spoilers, trailer news: Prince Lotor intent on avenging Emperor Zarkon's defeat
After the successful second series run of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," the saga continues with the next installment that fans expect will answer the urgent questions from the last season.
The official trailer for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" was just released for fans to get a better look at what to expect in season 3. The villain Prince Lotor (A.J. LoCasio), the son of the fallen Emperor Zarkon (Neil Kaplan), is prominently featured together with his Galra elite warriors.
Lotor is seen mobilizing his troops following his father's defeat. It is hinted that he is looking for vengeance and that the Paladins may have to pay dearly for their victory.
The Voltron team will have their hands full against Lotor since they are missing Shiro (Josh Keaton), the Black Lion who mysteriously disappeared after defeating Zarkon in last season's finale.
In the preview, Lance (Jeremy Shada) reminds teammates Hunk (Taylor Labine), Keith (Steven Yeun) and Pidge (Bex Taylor-Klaus) that Shiro is still nowhere to be found and that they may have to find a new recruit to take his place.
Without Shiro, the Paladins cannot assemble Voltron to defend the galaxy against enemy forces like Lotor. The Black Lion is the head of Voltron and coordinates the giant robot when it goes up against opponents. Nevertheless, it appears that the four remaining Lions will defend their stronghold. Unfortunately, this strongly implies that they may suffer more defeats than necessary.
It remains to be seen if Lance and the rest of the team will be able to suppress Lotor's attacks and if Shiro and the Black Lion will return just in time to save them from their predicament.
"Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 will debut on Friday, Aug. 4. All seven episodes of the animated series will be available to stream on Netflix.
