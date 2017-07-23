'Voltron: Legendary Defender' season 3 release date, spoilers: Zarkon's son Lotor to appear

A new season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" will be coming in early August and a new character that will challenge the last line of defense for the galaxy has just been revealed.

The villain Lotor, son of Emperor Zarkon (Neil Kaplan) will make his appearance in season 3. He will be voiced by A.J. LoCascio, who is known for his work as Marty McFly in Telltale Games' "Back to the Future."

A trailer for the upcoming season was shown to the audience at the "Voltron" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20 and fans were able to get a sneak peek of Lotor and his personality.

Kyle Anderson of Nerdist remarked that Lotor was "more operatic, layered in his ways, and much more conniving in an outwardly noble way."

Lotor will also have his own group of Galra elite warriors. In the trailer, they have their own agenda and can be seen fighting with the heroes.

Last season left fans with a cliffhanger when Shiro (Josh Keaton), the leader of the group and pilot of the Black Lion, suddenly disappeared after defeating Zarkon and his evil forces. Without the Black Lion which forms the head, Voltron cannot be assembled thus putting the galaxy at risk from rogue enemy forces like Lotor and his gang.

The remaining Lions — Keith (Steven Yeun), Lance (Jeremy Shada), Hunk (Tyler Labine) and Pidge (Bex Taylor-Klaus) — have to find Shiro to activate Voltron. Otherwise, they have to replace him with someone else.

The ending of the teaser video showed the Black Lion slowly getting up before letting out a loud roar. However, the occupant of the vehicle was not revealed leaving fans anticipating the upcoming season premiere.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 will debut on Friday, Aug. 4 on Netflix and will stream all seven episodes.