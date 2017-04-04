'Voltron: Legendary Defender' news: Netflix animated series renewed for season 3; new installment to premiere in fall 2017
Netflix has officially greenlit "Voltron: Legendary Defender" for a third season slated to air later this year.
While the series concluded with a successful second season earlier this year, fans were still waiting for the streaming service to confirm the pickup. Screen Rant reports that WonderCon 2017 attendees were the first to hear the good news, as the program's cast and producers were in the event to confirm the third season and that it will air sometime later this year.
The show's panel included co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos and story editor Tim Hedrick. They were joined by voice actors Tyler Labine (Hunk), Jeremy Shada (Lance), Kimberly Brooks (Allura), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge), and Josh Keaton (Shiro). Aside from confirming the season 3 renewal, Dos Santos and Montgomery also took the opportunity to express their gratitude for the fans' unwavering support. The co-executive producer said she is "grateful that fans of the original have been open and accepting of 'Voltron: Legendary Defender.'"
Den of Geek points out that the 13-episode third season will arrive in the fall. The show's poster at the recently concluded Toy Fair indicated a September release, but, unfortunately, there is still no word on the exact release date. "Voltron: Legendary Defender" currently has a 78-episode deal with Netflix. Counting the premier "movie" as three episodes means the series will air for at least six seasons on the network. It is a huge commitment that goes to show just how dedicated Netflix is to the "Voltron" universe.
"Voltron: Legendary Defender" is part of the streaming giant's ongoing efforts to dominate the global entertainment industry. A modern-day continuation of the original "Voltron" series, the Netflix animated show is brought back to life with outstanding writing and contemporary animation techniques.
In March, Netflix launched a number of classic "Voltron" episodes from the 1984 series that inspired "Legendary Defender."
The third season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" premieres in September 2017 on Netflix.
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
