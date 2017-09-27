'Voltron: Legendary Defender' comes back for season 4 with a brand-new trailer

A promotional image for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" DreamWorks Animation/Netflix

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" is slated to appear on Netflix for its fourth season. The first trailer for the new season has been released and it shows the five paladins gathering more supporters to the Voltron Coalition in their fight against the Galra Empire.

The show's entire season can be seen on Netflix starting on Oct. 13. Before its intended showing on the streaming channel, it will be featured at Comic-Con in New York on Oct. 7 to 11. The show's voice actors are slated to reprise their roles in the animated series, including "The Walking Dead" alum Steven Yuen, along with Josh Keaton, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Tyler Labine, and Kimberly Brooks.

Co-executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, said that they are raising the stakes for all of the characters in season 4. "At the beginning, it was just literally the five paladins and Allura and Coran soloing this entire thing, and we've building outwards," he revealed. He added that the storyline is at its fever pitch and its growing even more. He also said that the series itself is evolving with the legend of Voltron now expanding onto the different parts of the universe and accumulating a coalition against the Galra Empire.

The animated series debuted in 2016 after a multi-year deal between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. "Voltron: Legendary Defender" is one of several animated series planned for development and debut that in 2016. Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, both well-known for their critically acclaimed animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its sequel "The Legend of Korra," came onto the project as co-executive producers, also bringing in their own writer Tim Hendrik to do the writing duties.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The show has garnered an almost 100% approval rating for the first season in different review websites.