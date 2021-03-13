Violence and harassment against women 'ignored for far too long' - Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for "urgent repentance" and "resolute action" from men in the wake of Sarah Everard's tragic murder.

The 33-year-old's death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the nation, and inspired many women to share their stories of violence and harassment by men.

In a statement, Archbishop Justin Welby said he was "heartbroken" for the friends and family of Everard, who disappeared from a street in the Clapham area of south London.

Her body was found in Kent woodland on Wednesday, with police charging serving Met officer Wayne Couzens with her murder on Friday.

The Archbishop said he was praying for all those who knew Everard, that they would "know the suffering God alongside them in this unimaginable pain".

The Archbishop went on to condemn the sin of male violence and abuse, as he called for repentance and action.

"Testimony after testimony from women over recent days have shown us something we have known and ignored for far too long: the profound impact of the sin of male violence, intimidation, harassment, sexism and abuse carried out against women," he said.

"It is these sins - and the culture that perpetuates and condones them - that need our urgent repentance, our fervent prayer, and our resolute action as men."