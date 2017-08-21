'Vikings' season 6 renewal news: Casting calls suggest new season

A Viking funeral on "Vikings." Twitter/HistoryVikings

After the season 5 finale of "Vikings," many wondered if the show was going to have a season 6. Fortunately, it seems that a season renewal is likely to happen due to some casting calls for the show.

The official status of "Vikings" is still uncertain, however, it seems that there have been many clues that suggest the show's renewal for a sixth season. One such clue is the casting call that have come out for season 6 of the History program.

During the Comic-Con International in July, "Vikings" creator Michael Hirst was asked by Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha, if a season 6 was possible. Hirst teased that the channel should renew the show especially since he was already writing the episodes for the new season. This is not the first time Hirst mentioned the show having a sixth season. Back in February, Hirst told The Hollywood Reporter that "Vikings" will move into a season 6.

Of course, Hirst already knows where he would want to see the current storylines and the show in general, should season 5 be the last. Yet, season 5 will not be the end as season 6 is already a huge possibility. Casting calls have suddenly come out implying that production for the new season is going to take place in a month. The crew will be looking for a lot of extras in the Dublin and Wicklow areas by the end of the week.

They are looking for extras to play farmworkers, fishermen, craftspeople, axe men and women, male and female archers, rowers, sailors, bowmen and women, as well as shiphands and deckhands. The production crew is also looking for Latin speakers, Arab speakers, calligraphers, musicians, women with varying hair lengths and natural hair colors, men who are prepared to grow out beards, sporty types, and martial artists. The list for extras goes on.