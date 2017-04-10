'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: New season to focus on Lagertha, Ivar, and Heahmund

The death of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) will be keenly felt in the upcoming fifth season of "Vikings." Furthermore, rumors are currently buzzing that Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen), as well as the new character, Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), will have major storylines in the new episodes.

Winnick recently hinted that her character will not be going anywhere. This is a bit of news that surprised a lot of "Vikings" fans, who assumed that Lagertha is set to die, given the prophecy about her death. She will form an alliance with Torvi (Georgia Hirst), who survived Egil's (Charlie Kelly) attack, and Margrethe (Ida Marie Nielsen), forming a powerful squad of women.

Given that there are a lot of people after her blood, it is likely that the prophecy to come true. One of the people who want to kill her is Harald (Peter Franzén), who was shown to be wearing a crown in one of the season 5 teasers. He may want to kill the queen in order to expand his territory.

Another character who wants Lagertha dead is Ivar. Despite falling off his chariot in season 4, it is rumored that he will be getting a pair of metallic legs from a blacksmith. Learning how to walk again using this contraption will not be the only challenge he will face. Andersen teased that his character will also fall in love in the fifth season.

A new character, Bishop Heahmund, a warrior priest, is also said to be out for Lagertha's blood. He is also said to face off against the sons of Ragnar at some point in season 5. His storyline may be tied together with Rollo (Clive Standen), who will experience a religious crisis in the story, having chosen to become a Christian after years living as a pagan.

The premiere date of "Vikings" season 5 has not been revealed yet, but it will reportedly have 20 episodes.