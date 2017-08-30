Entertainment
'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: Ivar reveals why he killed his brother Sigurd

Nica Cruz

David Lindstrom as Sigurd in 'Vikings' season 4History/Bernard Walsh

"Vikings" is sailing back to TV screens this November, and fans are anticipating the confrontation between Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) and his brothers following his murder of Sigurd (David Lindstrom) in season 4.

Ivar killed his brother Sigurd after a heated argument in season 4 of "Vikings." In a recently released exclusive sneak peek at season 5, he is shown trying to convince his three remaining brothers that he regrets what he did.

"I know what you're all thinking, but it is not true," Ivar says in the footage. "I didn't mean to kill him. He made me kill him. He taunted me, he made fun of me, what was I supposed to do? What kind of a man taunts and tells lies about his own brother?"

Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Hvitserk (Marco Islo) remain disbelieving of their brother's repentance and sincerity although Ivar continues to plead with them.

"I swear to the gods and everything that is sacred that I never meant to kill him," he says. "Anger overcame me. And I wasn't thinking. I am truly sorry." 

Alex Hogh Andersen who plays the role of Ivar told TVLine during the July 2017 San Diego Comic Con that his character Ivar would begin season 5 with hating himself for his actions and for losing control over his emotions in last season's finale. He also said that while the murder would definitely be teaching Ivar some life lessons, he will still have to struggle with the consequences of what he did — especially with his family.

The show's season 5 trailer shows the brothers in a bloody civil war against each other, but Andersen said that Ivar and Bjorn will at least try to make up peacefully.

"I think they want to go their each way, just settle down with each other or make the best out of this horrible situation they've put themselves in, especially Ivar," Andersen said.

"Vikings" season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. EDT on History Channel.

