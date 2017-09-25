'Vikings' season 5 release date, plot news: Hit show renewed for sixth run; Ragnar's sons' unity to be tested

History has confirmed "Vikings" for its sixth season. Facebook/ Vikings

The hit action-adventure show from the History channel called "Vikings" has been renewed for a season 6 even when the upcoming fifth run has not aired yet.

According to Variety, History ordered 20 episodes for the sixth season which is scheduled to start shooting this fall in Ireland. The fifth run is set to premiere later in November and will pick up on the events of last season.

Based from the trailer for the much-anticipated fifth installment, the sons of the fallen Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) may end up fighting one another in a civil war for Kattegat. A potential showdown is teased between Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Queen Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) for the territory.

The Viking brothers' unity will be tested as Bjorn Lothbrok (Alexander Ludwig) will side with Lagertha against his ruthless sibling, Ivar, in a field of battle. It remains to be seen who will emerge triumphant here and the victory may prove to be a game changer in the fifth season's narrative.

In the last season, the brothers Ivar, Bjorn, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), and Sigurd (David Lindström) united together to defeat Prince Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) in a battle of strategy using the plains and forests to confuse the enemy.

They tricked Aethelwulf to head for their ships at the dock, only to get ambushed on both sides along their trek with flying arrows aimed at them. The prince was caught by surprise and fought against the Vikings but were outnumbered. They then fled the valley and returned to their stronghold.

Bjorn and his army followed in pursuit and discovered that Aethelwulf and his people had abandoned their stronghold, thus making the Vikings the lords of their land.

"Vikings" season 5 will return on Wednesday, Nov. 29 on the History channel.