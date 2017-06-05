Vigil for London Bridge attack victims planned for this evening close to the scene

x

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, will host a vigil for victims of the London Bridge attack tonight at 6pm. Reuters

The London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, will at 6pm this evening host a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge attack that killed seven people and injured 48 more on Saturday night.

The vigil will take place at Potters Field Park, which is less than a mile from the scene of the terrorist attack.

The mayor will be joined by faith and community leaders as well as representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Those who cannot attend are invited to observe a minute's silence at 6.20pm.

'By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world - that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism,' said Khan.

'I invite all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city – to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life.'

Khan added: 'We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.'

The Mayor thanked the emergency services, who have been credited with shooting dead the attackers within minutes of the start of the onslaught.

'I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response,' Khan said. 'Once again they ran towards danger while encouraging others to run to safety. All Londoners are grateful for their efforts.'

He went on: 'Our city – the greatest city in the world - will never forget the innocent victims who lost their lives.'

Separately, Downing Street has confirmed its own plans for a minute's silence to be held on Tuesday at 11am.