Video game sales news: 'Uncharted: Lost Legacy' overtakes 'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy'

The list of video game sales in the United Kingdom has been released and it shows that the latest from developer Naughty Dog, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," has reached the No. 1 spot in physical sales.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" has overtaken the top spot previously occupied by "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy," which reigned supreme at the No. 1 spot for five weeks. The widely popular game developed by Activision brought in old and new fans alike with its original concept and gameplay on a modern gaming platform.

However, good things must come to an end. Despite die-hard fans' doubt of the "Uncharted" spin-off, it still soared quickly to the top of the charts. The latest installment is shorter compared to "Uncharted 4," but it's not a knock on the spin-off of Nathan Drake's saga. Granted that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" only sold a fraction of what the previous game did, it has been given stellar reviews by video game critics.

According to Den of Geek, it would be unfair to directly compare the latest installment of "Uncharted" to Drake's final chapter — falling a little bit flat in comparison. However, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is still visually stunning, coupled with "superb storytelling," which makes it a respectable title that can stand on its own.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" also offers a lot of action and interesting character development for new protagonists Nadine and Chloe.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" actually fell two spots on the list, with the adrenaline-pumping racing game "F1 2017" taking the No. 2 spot. The racing title has been described by Gamespot as possessing the most game-changing features compared its predecessors. It is a true sequel and the new in-game features have drawn players to spend more hours on it.

Currently in the fourth spot is "Madden NFL 18" from Electronic Arts while Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 5" is in the fifth spot.