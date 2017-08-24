'Victoria' season 2 release date, spoilers: Season premiere on Aug. 27; Victoria juggles parenthood and royal responsibilities

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert with their daughter Princess Victoria on "Victoria" Twitter/VictoriaSeries

The finale of the first season brought the monarch into motherhood, and that will be explored further when season 2 of "Victoria" premieres in a few days. From her responsibilities as the queen, she also has her responsibilities as a parent to her children.

The second season will see Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) struggle with the responsibilities many mothers could probably relate to. Picking up one month after the finale of the first season, showrunner Daisy Goodwin revealed to the Huffington Post that Victoria and Albert (Tom Hughes) are still adjusting to being new parents. Goodwin added that Victoria is trying to juggle roles between being a mother, being a wife, and being a Queen.

The premiere of season 2 will end at Princess Victoria's christening, which will also bring in some conflict, especially when Prince Albert's family attends. Jenna Coleman shared what viewers can also expect from the titular character apart from trying to manage everything on her plate in the second season. Coleman said that ever since the birth of the princess, Victoria has been resting up, and has been cooped up in the nursery. She has been told that she is unable to do things for herself. This also means that the Queen is not exactly in a very good mood.

While Victoria is still resting and tending to be a new mother, Albert is going to take over her responsibilities, which is going to cause the pair to butt heads in the upcoming season. Coleman added that the shift in dynamics is one of the main themes of the season. Albert is a workaholic and Victoria is threatened by it and usually resents any attempt at taking that power from her, especially now that she has already gotten her independence.

In an interview with Town & Country, Coleman also teased that there would be explosive scenes between Victoria and Albert in the coming season. She explained that Victoria will have some fits of rage and passion compared to Albert, "whose fire was a lot cold and enduring." This means viewers can expect some heated arguments between the royal couple in season 2.

"Victoria" season 2 premieres on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9:05 p.m. on ITV.