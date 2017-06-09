Vicky Beeching, Tim Hughes, Stuart Townend honoured for 'contributions to worship'

x

Justin Welby gave out the Archbishop of Canterbury's Awards at Lambeth Palace on Friday. Lambeth Palace

Vicky Beeching, Tim Hughes and Stuart Townend were among stars recognised for their work in modern worship at a special ceremony in Lambeth Palace last week.

Now in their second year, the Archbishop of Canterbury's Awards are to ensure 'outstanding contributions' to the Church of England's aims and the Anglican Communion were recognised.

Beeching, a gay rights activist and Christian singer-songwriter, was given the Thomas Cranmer Award for Worship and was praised for her 'major contribution' to worship.

'The impact of her songs on contemporary worship has been outstanding,' her citation from Lambeth Palace read.

Tim Hughes, former worship leader at Holy Trinity Brompton and Worship Central who now runs a church in Birmingham, was also given the award and praised for his work reaching young people.

'His lyrics are shaped by a deep experience of renewal as well as strong biblical references. His songs have clearly succeeded in his stated aim, on moving to Birmingham, of reaching young people, students and families – those, in short, who might otherwise not hear the Gospel message.

'His contribution in this respect has been outstanding,' the ceremony was told.

Stuart Townend, writer of worship classics such a 'In Christ alone', 'How deep the Father's Love' and 'The Lord's my shepherd', was given the same award.

Presenting the awards, Justin Welby said: 'Firstly, I know only too well that there are good people doing excellent work in support of the Church all over the world. Very often the fruits of their efforts are not apparent to many but they are no less valuable for that. I want to encourage those who dedicate their lives to such work by assuring them that their efforts do not go unseen,' he said.

Other awards also given out were for ecumenism, services to the Church of England and services to the Anglican Communion, as well as awards for Welby's priorities in office: evangelism and witness, prayer and religious life, reconciliation and interfaith cooperation, community service, worship and and education and scholarship.

A list of recipients is below:

The Lambeth Cross for Ecumenism

• Dr Agnes Abuom

• The Reverend John Glass

• Professor Peter Howdle

• The Most Reverend Dr Antje Jackelén

• Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia

The Canterbury Cross for Services to the Church of England

• Canon Peter Bruinvels

• Mr Paul Dillingham

• Sir William Fittall

• Ms Jane Kennedy

• The Reverend Canon Dr George Lings

• The Right Honourable Sir John Mummery

• The Reverend Canon John Rees

• Sir Andreas Whittam Smith

The Cross of St Augustine for Services to the Anglican Communion

• Dr Sally Thompson

The Alphege Award for Evangelism and Witness

• Mr Philip Fletcher

• The Reverend Bob Hopkins

• Mrs Mary Hopkins

The Dunstan Award for Prayer and the Religious Life

• The Reverend Canon Dr Adrian Chatfield

• Abbot Stuart Burns

The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation

• The Most Reverend Samuel Azariah

• Dr Jane Clements

• The Right Reverend Dr Bill Musk

• The Right Reverend Tabani PARIDE Kenyi

The Lanfranc Award for Education and Scholarship

• Dr Zoë Bennett

• The Reverend Dr Jeremy Morris

• Mrs Haifa Najjar

• Dr Colin Podmore

The Langton Award for Community Service

• The Reverend Joan Ashton

• Frank Field MP

• Ms Suhaila Tarazi

The Thomas Cranmer Award for Worship

• Mr Ralph Allwood

• Ms Vicky Beeching

• Mr Paul Hale

• Mrs Anne Harrison

• The Reverend Timothy Hughes

• Mr Stuart Townend