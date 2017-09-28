'Vice Principals' season 2 episode 3 spoilers, plot news: Gamby to win Amanda again

A promotional image for HBO's "Vice Principals." Facebook/VicePrincipals

"Vice Principals" is back on HBO for its second and final season. Episode 3, titled "The King," will see Danny McBride's character, Neal Gamby, dealing with the fact that Amanda Snodgrass (Georgia King) is now seeing another man.

The issue with Amanda is not the only drama that Gamby will be facing. According to TV Over Mind, he is also going to be adamant about getting his revenge. Fans will see Gamby finding his shooter on the next episode and it looks like he will be stepping into the dark side just so he will be avenged.

Critics are expecting chaos out of his character knowing that he is already unapologetic and a little bit dark. Combining all those characteristics with his vindictive plot, viewers might really see him go crazy this time. Based on last week's episode, viewers saw that despite being out for revenge, there was still a part of him that was rational enough to make him not a complete monster.

On episode 2 of "Vice Principals," Gamby learned that the student that he expelled was not his shooter. After that, he will find out that the possible culprit is a student from the novelist's graduate class. What happens next is what viewers are about to find out on the show's next episode.

According to Den of Geek, viewers will also see Gamby try to win the heart of Amanda once again. This part is not going to be easy for him and it will be exciting to know if Amanda will want him back. Fans will be able to see both his dark side and his soft side as he goes after his shooter while being all romantic to Amanda.

Don't miss the third episode of "Vice Principals" season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.