'Veep's'upcoming season to be its last; fans 'blame' Trump for the show's ending

"Veep" enters its latest season with as a spectacular finale to the award-winning show. YouTube/HBO

Fans of the political satire comedy should steel themselves as HBO's "Veep" enters its final term, with its season 7 signaling the end of the show.

"Veep," HBO's long-running show has recently announced its upcoming seventh season, slated for a 2018 showing. However, fans were shocked that the news came with an official announcement from the television giant that season 7 will also be the final installment of the show.

According to an exclusive report from the The Hollywood Reporter, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of "Veep" called them to share her shock at the show's planned ending. Louis-Dreyfus then continued that she and showrunner David Mandel did not want to wear themselves out and wanted to conclude their show with finality. That said, Louis-Dreyfus admitted that the decision was not easy for her since her role for the show fit her like a glove.

It's true BUT don't despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film. @VeepHBO @BastardMachine @DavidHMandel https://t.co/avX7O2l9cE — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 7, 2017 Julie Louis-Dreyfus confirming the sad news that "Veep" is ending with its seventh season. Twitter/Julie Louis-Dreyfus

If there's any consolation, Louis-Dreyfus stated on her Twitter that while the news was true, viewers should not worry because the show's ending does not diminish her zeal and determination for the "Veep's" season 7.

Fan speculations, according to Huffington Post, even held the Presidency of U.S. President Donald Trump somewhat responsible for the show's rather abrupt end. Fans have commented that writers of "Veep" are perhaps finding it hard to comedically compete with what was happening to the current US administration. Fans then added that parodies about the incompetence in the US Government have become more difficult to do ever since President Trump's victory.

Regardless of fan speculations, "Veep" has won two consecutive Emmys for best comedy show and has been nominated for best series six consecutive times, with its cast winning an equal number of awards. Specifically, Louis-Dreyfus in her role as "Selina Meyer," the titular "Vice President" in the show, has won an ovation-worthy five consecutive Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress, with an expected sixth Emmy this year.

Fans will be able to catch the final season of "Veep" on its intended release date of April 2018 on HBO.