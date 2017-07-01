'Veep' Season 7 release date rumors, spoilers: Meyer vs. Montez not in the plans

The season 6 finale of "Veep" ended with Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) unveiling her plans to run for President for the fourth time, hinting at a presidential standoff in season 7. The past season was spent trying to make Selina relevant in the public eye.

She almost accomplished having her presidential library get built. It is a unique design wherein there's a staircase that shatters the building's glass ceiling, signifying the first woman to be elected president in "Veep" history.

Unfortunately, the building looked like vagina from some people's point of view. Worst of all, it was discovered that the building was on the site of former slave quarters. Therefore, the construction was cancelled, thus, sabotaging Selina's checklist of milestones.

The only thing going for Selina is her freeing of Tibet which scored well with constituents. David Mandel, the showrunner who also serves as writer and director revealed in an interview with Indiewire that he was not sure how she was going to run again. "I sort of assumed maybe it was about Tibet, but we didn't have how that all worked out," Mandel said.

At this early point, Mandel expressed that it's not going to be a Meyer vs. Montez presidential battle in season 7. "We're talking about the early days of Iowa, which in some ways are as tangential to Washington as where we were this year. Obviously, it's connected, but she's not moving back into the Oval Office next season. I want to make that clear," he stated.

Currently, Mandel is exploring the possibilities of the comedy that can be had in the year before a caucus. He explained, "That's just where my head is at in this moment, and it could be different a week from now, but I think we're still in the weeds in a good way."

Mandel did not reveal any release date yet for season 7 but remains optimistic about Selina's future.