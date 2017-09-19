'Veep' season 7 release date news: Series will end in 2018

A promotional photo featuring the cast members of American satire comedy, "Veep." Facebook/veep

Much to fans' disappointment, "Veep" season 7 will be the last installment of the series. The satire comedy, which has proven to be an Emmy lure over the years, will, apparently, end in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively confirmed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus called them to share the shocking news about the planned finale of "Veep." The actress revealed that she and showrunner David Mandel did not want to overstay themselves and wanted to put an end to the show. She admitted that the decision was not easy for her since it was a "role of a lifetime."

Louis-Dreyfus explained, "It was just a very natural thing. We don't want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It's bittersweet but it's right." The actress was open about the process of concluding the show. She revealed that she struggled with it, adding that it was hard for her to say goodbye to such a good thing.

Discussing the upcoming 10-episode "Veep" season 7, Mandel divulged that he and the series writers have broken all the episodes for the final run. He said that while every cast member was open to adding 5 more episodes, it never came to happen.

HBO's programming president Casey Bloys' statement read, as reported by Deadline, "We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers' choice to bring Selina Meyer's journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim...We look forward to producing the seventh and final season."

Although the end of the series is inevitable, it does not fail to make its followers proud. "Veep" has been a constant winner in different award ceremonies. In the Primetime Emmy Awards 2017, it won in several categories including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series.

Louis-Dreyfus is expected to win a record-breaking sixth time (Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy) in the upcoming 2017 Emmy Awards. The series also has been on the top of the nomination. However, predictions state that "Veep" may not bring home the trophy, losing to "Atlanta." Announcement of winners will be on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, "Veep" season 7 filming will start on Oct. 16, and it is expected to hit the small screens in 2018.