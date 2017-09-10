'Vatican Miracle Examiner' episode 10 spoilers: Is Father Trones the killer?

Hirata, one of the examiners in "Vatican Miracle Examiner." YouTube/AnimeLab

Since the ninth installment left new mysteries to solve, many are surely thrilled to know the answers when "Vatican Miracle Examiner" episode 10 hits the screens. At the end of the run, a murder happened in the church, and Father Trones was missing. Could he be the killer?

For those who haven't seen the clip, the ninth episode begins with a video explaining the legend of the Decapitating Clown — an avatar of the Devil who is believed to live in the woods behind the church in the small village in Tuscany named Monte.

The scene then follows with the appearance of Robert and Hiraga as they are called by the Vatican. The two have been given a task to re-examine a miracle in Saint Eligius Church in Tuscany, the place where the legend of the clown exists. They must examine the event since Father Trones, one of the high priests of the church, opposed its verification.

At first glance, the miracle seems legitimate. It occurs in the chapel every morning around the time of mass. The sound of horns rings out from nowhere, announcing the arrival of the Lord, and the statue of Christ is bathed in rainbow light, changing colors as if it were alive. However, whenever recorded, this phenomenon does not show up on film.

To Robert and Hiraga's surprise, every person who witnessed it saw something different from what other people have seen. Some experienced a hurricane of rainbow colors while others glimpsed different scenes. That makes the two guys investigate even further. Robert starts his investigation by reading some books in the church's library, where he finds children's fairy tale books that end in non-traditional twists.

Hiraga, on the other hand, does his own scientific investigation. On their first night of stay, a murder occurs in the chapel, and a young boy is found dead. Fans of the series could not help but ask, just as the characters did, about the whereabouts of Father Trones.

A theorist said that there could be an interesting examination that is about to happen in "Vatican Miracle Examiner' episode 10, noting that it could be the best mystery yet. Another wrote that they could not wait to see whether the "party rainbow Jesus" miracle is legit or not.

When it comes to the murder, it is still unknown who killed the boy. Many believe Father Trones could be the killer, if not the supposed Decapitating Clown. However, Father Trones is the only one who holds the keys, and the others are locked up in their rooms that night. Since he has disappeared, it adds another theory that he has something to do with the death of the boy. The answers to the queries remain under lock.

The release of "Vatican Miracle Examiner" episode 10 will be announced on their official website. Episodes are also available for areas outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.