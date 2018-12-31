Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and deputy in surprise resignations

REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The spokesman for the Vatican and his deputy announced their resignations on Monday.

American Greg Burke said he was stepping down as director of the Vatican Press Office in order to allow the Pope to assemble a completely new communications team.

His deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, from Spain, is also resigning her post.

The surprise announcement was made on Monday and follows the Pope's decision two weeks ago to appoint his close friend and Italian journalist Andrea Tornielli as editorial director of Vatican communications.

Burke said on Twitter: 'Paloma and I have resigned, effective Jan. 1. At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it's best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team.'

In a second post, he thanked the Pope for his time at the Vatican, where he has served since 2012.

'I joined the Vatican in 2012. The experience has been fascinating, to say the least. Thank you, Pope Francis. Un abrazo muy fuerte,' he said.

Burke, 59, previously worked for Fox News before joining the Vatican's Secretariat of State and eventually becoming its spokesman in 2016.

Ovejero tweeted in Spanish: 'A stage ends. Thank you, Holy Father, for these two and a half years! Thank you, Greg, for your trust, your patience and your example.'

Italian journalist Alessandro Gisotti has been confirmed as interim spokesman. The 44-year-old has until now been the social media coordinator of the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication.

The Prefect of the Dicastery of Communication, Dr Paolo Ruffini, said in a statement that the resignations of Burke and Ovejero came at a time of 'important reform' within Vatican communications.

He thanked them for their 'professionalism, humanity, and faith' as he said the reforms would continue in the new year.

'Today, faced with what is their independent and free choice, I can only respect the decision they have taken. Greg and Paloma were the first Director and Deputy Director of the Press Office following the start of the reform of the Holy See's communication system, decided by the Holy Father,' he said.

'Their significant commitment has contributed to the path of reform that today, according to them, in order to be carried out, requires a rapid hand-over of testimony, in the spirit of service to the Church that we all share. It is precisely with this spirit of service and fidelity to the Holy Father that I myself will carry forward the complex path of this important reform.

'The year ahead is full of important events that require the greatest effort in communication.

'I have full confidence that Alessandro Gisotti, until now Social Media Coordinator of the Dicastery for Communication, and former Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Vatican Radio, will be able to guide the Press Office ad interim, waiting for its new structure to be defined as soon as possible.'