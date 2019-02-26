Vandals steal head of 800-year-old mummy from Dublin church

Vandals have desecrated a Dublin church and stolen the head of an 800-year-old mummified body known as 'the Crusader'.

The Church of Ireland said in a statement that the crypt was badly damaged in the attack on St Michan's church, which also saw damage to the 400-year-old remains of a nun.

Wikipedia St Michans Church, Dublins, where the crypt has been desecrated.

'I am shocked that someone would target this ancient burial place and desecrate the remains of those lying within it,' said the Archbishop of Dublin, Michael Jackson. 'Not only have these individuals desecrated the sacred crypt but they have destroyed these historic mummies which have been preserved in St Michan's for hundreds of years.

'I would appeal to those responsible to examine their consciences and return the head of The Crusader to its rightful place.'

The church is a popular tourist attraction, drawing many visitors to see the mummified remains in its crypt. Founded in 1095, the present structure dates from 1685 and has change little since Victorian times. Among the treasures in the vaults is the death mask of Irish revolutionary Wolfe Tone.

Archdeacon David Pierpoint, the vicar of the group of parishes which includes St Michan's, said he was saddened by the attack.

'The actions of these people are devastating and sacrilegious,' he said. 'We are upset at the amount of damage that has been caused. But also the crypt will have to close so tourists will not be able to visit. It is very frustrating.'